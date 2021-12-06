TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee Standing Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a virtual meeting starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 2:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.trlia.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will hold a breakfast meeting at Dancing Tomato Caffe, 990 N. Walton Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the city council chambers at Yuba City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Feather River West Levee Financing Authority Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the Sutter Room at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
