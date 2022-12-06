TODAY
EVENTS
– The Military Officers Association of America will hold its annual holiday luncheon at Carmine’s Brunch and Mimosa House, 229 Clark Avenue, Yuba City. A social hour will start at 11:15 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. All currently serving, retired and former military officers are invited to attend. Admission costs $27 per person, payable at the door, For more information or to make a reservation, please contact Tom Walther at 530-673-5499.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an “emerging artist” exhibit at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, to allow local artists to display their work in a “real” gallery setting from Dec. 3-13. On Dec. 13, a reception will be held at the gallery from 5-7 p.m. to allow the featured artists to meet with the community. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, visit www.countyofcolusa.org.
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will hold a meeting in the board chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting in the Maudu Conference Room at YUba Coutny One Stop, 1114 Yuba Street, Marysville, starting at 8 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-749-6354.
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a special meeting at the Yuba Community College District, Sutter County Campus, 3301 E. Onstott Road, Room 222, Yuba City, starting at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The local Toastmasters Public Speaking Club will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5:30 p.m. During the meeting, short speeches of five to seven minutes are timed and evaluated. For more information or to get the Zoom link information, call Joyce at 530-300-6712 or Chuck at 805-403-2024. Toastmasters is a worldwide public speaking organization. For more information, visit www.toastmasters.org.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Meridian Methodist Church will present a concert of jazz and original hymns by Pastor Dan Damon at Meridian Methodist Church, 1121 Second Street, Meridian, starting at 5 p.m. There will be a concert, dinner, fellowship and more music. For more information, contact Sarah Pryor at 530-632-8817 or the church at 530-696-0131.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The California Retired Teachers of Sutter, Yuba and Colusa County will hold their Christmas luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, starting at 11:30 a.m. The event will feature a special Christmas program by local jazz pianist Dan C. Damon. The luncheon costs $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, call Carolyn Davis at 530-674-3509 0r Donna Smith at 530-674-3928.