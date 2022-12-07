TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an “emerging artist” exhibit at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, to allow local artists to display their work in a “real” gallery setting from Dec. 3-13. On Dec. 13, a reception will be held at the gallery from 5-7 p.m. to allow the featured artists to meet with the community. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Meridian Methodist Church will present a concert of jazz and original hymns by Pastor Dan Damon at Meridian Methodist Church, 1121 Second Street, Meridian, starting at 5 p.m. There will be a concert, dinner, fellowship and more music. For more information, contact Sarah Pryor at 530-632-8817 or the church at 530-696-0131.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The California Retired Teachers of Sutter, Yuba and Colusa County will hold their Christmas luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, starting at 11:30 a.m. The event will feature a special Christmas program by local jazz pianist Dan C. Damon. The luncheon costs $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, call Carolyn Davis at 530-674-3509 0r Donna Smith at 530-674-3928.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Christmas Spirit” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Friday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville. Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “Allegiance” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– Pianist John Paris will perform at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, during a performance entitled, “John Paris: Let It Snow!,” starting at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available to purchase online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door if space is available. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.