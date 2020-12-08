The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– POSTPONED: The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce is partnering with employers and employment agencies to host a virtual job fair beginning at 10 a.m. People will have the opportunity to hear from multiple employers and when those presentations have concluded, people can virtually visit with specific employers. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/2HUmx1l.
– The Almond Board of California will host The Almond Conference 2020 in a virtual conference setting Dec. 8-10. The conference will include events for growers, handlers and industry partners including educational sessions, social gatherings, an exhibit hall and poster sessions. The online format will also allow for new opportunities, including the flexibility to participate in an educational session in the morning, work in the orchard in the afternoon, and attend networking events throughout the day. Registration is free. For more information or to register, visit https://almondconference.com/register.aspx.
– The Sutter-Yuba UC Cooperative Extension will host a “Sacramento Valley Pest Management” webinar from 9 a.m.-noon. The webinar will provide pest management information and research updates on some of the major annual crops in the Sacramento Valley. The presentations are relevant to growers throughout California and are primarily focused on pest management of rice, field crops and processing tomatoes with a portion of the webinar devoted to updates on laws and regulations. People can register online and it costs $25. To register, visit http://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=20724.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Almond Board of California will host The Almond Conference 2020 in a virtual conference setting Dec. 8-10. The conference will include events for growers, handlers and industry partners including educational sessions, social gatherings, an exhibit hall and poster sessions. The online format will also allow for new opportunities, including the flexibility to participate in an educational session in the morning, work in the orchard in the afternoon, and attend networking events throughout the day. Registration is free. For more information or to register, visit https://almondconference.com/register.aspx.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)