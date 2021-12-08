TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board will hold a special meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, starting at 12 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.RegionalHA.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Showcase Real Estate will host a “Walk Through Candy Cane Lane” event at 866 Richland Road, Yuba City, from 4-8 p.m. The event will include vendors, food, raffles, activities, and a stroll through Santa’s workshop where complimentary photos will be taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. SoYouCan, the local non-profit organization dedicated to serving families in need, will also be collecting perishable foods, new toys, and monetary donations. For more information, call 530-790-7000.
– The Yuba Sutter Big Band, a newly formed big band directed by Gay Galvin, will perform at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Sutter St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The band consists of approximately 20 members playing a variety of instruments along with two dynamite singers. A dance floor will be set up during the concert for those that feel like dancing. Advance tickets are available to purchase online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door if space is available. For more information, call 742-2787.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
