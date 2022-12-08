TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Christmas Spirit” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Friday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville. Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “Allegiance” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an “emerging artist” exhibit at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, to allow local artists to display their work in a “real” gallery setting from Dec. 3-13. On Dec. 13, a reception will be held at the gallery from 5-7 p.m. to allow the featured artists to meet with the community. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Pianist John Paris will perform at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, during a performance entitled, “John Paris: Let It Snow!,” starting at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available to purchase online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door if space is available. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “Season of Giving 3: Here we go again” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– CANCELED: The 53rd annual Olivehurst Christmas Parade, hosted by SoYouCan, will be held along Olivehurst Avenue between Fifth and Ninth streets, Olivehurst, starting at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” For more information, call 530-315-0437.
– The Williams Community Church will host the annual “Festival of Lights” event in the Town Square Plaza, located on the corner of E and Seventh Streets in Williams, from 4-9 p.m. The event will feature a parade, a live DJ, games, a vendor fair and more. For more information, contact the Williams Community Church at 530-473-5913 or visit www.williamscommunitychurch.org.
– CANCELED: The annual Christmas Stroll will be held on Plumas Street in Yuba City, from 2-8 p.m. The event will include live entertainment, beautiful crafts and children’s activities including a kids zone with holiday treats, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” For more information, visit www.yubacitydowntown.com.
– The annual “Tuba Christmas” performance will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, during the Christmas Stroll on Plumas Street in Yuba City, starting at 6:30 p.m. The performance will feature a brass instruments spin on beloved holiday songs. The event is free to attend and seating will be available on a first come, first served basis. For more information, 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will host their annual “Breakfast with Santa” event at Veterans Hall, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City, from 8-11 a.m. Children that attend will get a free pancake breakfast, a photo with Santa, children's books, candy canes and face painting. Breakfast for those over 12 can be purchased for a $5 donation. For more information, call Kari Laskey at 530-933-1833.
– The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale will present their annual winter concert entitled, “Navidad Memories,” at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. General admission tickets cost $10 and children 12 and under can attend for free when accompanied by an adult. Donations are also welcomed. For more information, visit www.ysmasterchorale.org.
– The annual Wheatland Christmas Street Fair, sponsored by the Wheatland Street Fair Foundation, will be held on Front Street in Wheatland from 5-9 p.m. The event will include music, a bounce house, vendors, dining options and more. For more information, email WSFFVendors@gmail.com.
– The Mary Aaron Museum will host an inaugural Christmas Gala at the museum, 704 D Street, Marysville, at 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The event will include live music, spiced apple cider, treats and more. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased online at www.maryaaronmuseum.com. Proceeds from the event will go towards the renovation of of the upstairs interior. For more information, all 530-218-4070.