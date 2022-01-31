TODAY
EVENTS
– The 56th installment of the Colusa Farm Show will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Over 380 vendors will be onsite to showcase the latest farming techniques and equipment. People are advised to park at the fairgrounds or on side streets in the area, except on Eighth Street because it is a tow away zone. For more information, contact the Colusa Fairgrounds at 530-458-2641.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority will hold a meeting at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Suite 109A, Marysville, starting at 2:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.trlia.org.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting via web conference, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department/Safety Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofcolusa.com.
– The Marysville City Council will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.co.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Dancing Tomato Caffe, 990 Walton Ave., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The inclusive luncheon costs $18 and the public is welcome to attend. This month lunch will feature Sew-n-Piece, a sewing and quilting shop located in Marysville. Women are invited to bring a quilt they love to be put on display.The program also includes music and guest speaker Laura Johnson, who will share about peace and contentment in life as she illustrates how her life turned out differently than planned. For more information, call Bettielou 530-674-3499 or Sue 530-300-6119.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
NOTICES
– Sutter and Yuba County high school students are encouraged to participate in this annual nationwide event in which they choose a poem from a list of 1,000 titles, memorize it and then present it to the public. This year we will be individually video recording participants. The winner from each county will move on to the California statewide competition and, if successful in winning, they will receive a trip to Washington DC to present their poem nationally. Locally, first through third place awards are given to each county’s top three presenters. Poetry Out Loud submissions are due Feb. 1. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The 20th annual Colusa Farm Show Rabo AgriFinance Breakfast will take place at Saint Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware St., Colusa, starting at 7 a.m. Tickets for the breakfast cost $50 and can be purchased by calling the College of Agriculture at 530-898-3737 or online at www.agleaders.org/colusa-farm-show-breakfast. All proceeds from the event go to the Chico State College of Agriculture and the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation. For more information, call DeForest at 530-898-3737 or sdeforest@csuchico.edu.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly board meeting in the Reclamation District office at 1138 Fourth St., Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m.
– The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofcolusa.org.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 8 a.m. For more information, call Council Secretary Liz Corniel at 530-749-6354.
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a board study meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 2:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Waste and Waterwaste Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
