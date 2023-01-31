TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Youth Poet Laureate Salma Alfaqeeh will lead a group of teens through different poetry and literary adventures during the “WeWrite Youth Workshop.” Attendees will have a chance to share their knowledge and skills and listen to other teens talk about their processes. Workshops are free and are held at 624 E Street, Marysville, from 4-5 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CONTINUED: The Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting has been continued to Wednesday, Feb. 15, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– CANCELED: The Colusa Planning Commission canceled its meeting on Feb. 1 at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108 in Colusa. The next Planning Commission Meeting will be held on March 1 at 9 a.m.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting in the Maidu Conference Room at Yuba County One Stop, 1114 Yuba Street, Marysville, starting at 8 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-749-6316.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– Marysville City Council will host a special meeting today at 2:30 p.m. To join via laptop, phone or tablet visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/87629580116 with zoom Webinar ID: 876 2958 0116.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– This virtual open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
CLUB MEETINGS
Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having its monthly meeting by zoom Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the zoom link, please text or call 1-530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.