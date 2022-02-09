TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.YCCD.edu.
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The California Retired Teachers of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties will host a luncheon at the Moose Lodge, 205 S. Walton Ave., Yuba City, starting at 11:30 a.m. This month’s guest speaker will be Yuba County Superintendent Dr. Francisco Reveles. For more information, call Gail Hanlin at 530-300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at 530 742-3325.
NOTICES
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. All proceeds will go toward their local children’s programs.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, will host an artist reception featuring anchor artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, Lila Rivera and Chris Thompson alongside a variety of visiting artists, starting at 5 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Tuesday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. This month, “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” will be screened. Doors at 5:30 p.m. and the film starts at 6 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– The Acting Company presents, “Oleanna” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Sacramento Valley Museum, 1491 E St., Williams, will host a karaoke night from 7-9 p.m. Admission costs $5 and attendees are encouraged to bring their own beverages. Snacks will be available. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, call the museum at 530-473-2978 or call/text Cindyn Gobel at 530-393-6117.
– CANCELED: The Yuba-Sutter Food Bank’s annual “Evening at the Food Bank” fundraiser dinner has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
NOTICES
