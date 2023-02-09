TODAY
EVENTS
– A gala and screening will be held for the film “Lyvia’s House” at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. Inspired by true events, this film stars local actors Tara Nichol Caldwell and Joshua Malekos, with a supporting cast that includes Ann Marie Gideon, Deborah Tucker, Danielle Octavien, Andrew Diego, Brit Zane, Pete Davis, and Cami Oh. Attendees must be 17 years of age or older to attend. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org or call 530-742-2787.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Center Stage Productions – a youth theater group that caters to those 7-18 years olds – will hold an improv workshop to allow those involved to learn some new skills and perfect the ones they already have. Advanced registration is required. For more information, call Morgan at 530-713-5965, visit www.yubasutterarts.org or call 530-742-2787.
– As a part of the 143rd Bok Kai Festival, the year of the rabbit, a children’s tour, story and mask workshop is set for 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 11. A walking tour of Marysville Chinatown and the Bok Kai Temple will be open to anyone who comes to 226 1st Street in Chinatown. A $10 donation is accepted. For more information call Sue at 530-218-4070.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.