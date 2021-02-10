The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a Rice Growers Meeting via Zoom from 9 a.m.-noon. Topics will include weed management, disease management, arthropod management, bird and salmon project updates and emerging weed issues. Registration costs $10. For more information and to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32722.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a Cash Flow and Budgeting Workshop via Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. The workshop aims to help participants plan out the year – participants will need to have their numbers, such as starting cash balance, monthly numbers for sales/income and expenses to be able to participate. The cost is $10 per farm, up to three people. For more information or to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32963.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health advisory board will meet at 5 p.m. via conference call. To join the meeting, call 1-888-363-4735. The access code is 1871333.
– The Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba Community College District board of trustees will have a special board meeting/work session at 3:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
– The Yuba Community College District board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
– Our Lady of Lourdes will host their annual crab feed at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Avenue, Colusa, from 4:30-7:30 p.m Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be drive-thru and only pre-sale tickets will be sold. For a $50 donation, attendees will receive a dinner featuring cracked crab, beans, salad and bread. There will also be door prize drawings. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 458-8208 or visit www.theollschool.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
