TODAY
EVENTS
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, will host an artist reception featuring anchor artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, Lila Rivera and Chris Thompson alongside a variety of visiting artists, starting at 5 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Tuesday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. This month, ““Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” will be screened. Doors at 5:30 p.m. and the film starts at 6 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– The Acting Company presents, “Oleanna” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Sacramento Valley Museum, 1491 E St., Williams, will host a karaoke night from 7-9 p.m. Admission costs $5 and attendees are encouraged to bring their own beverages. Snacks will be available. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, call the museum at 530-473-2978 or call/text Cindyn Gobel at 530-393-6117.
– CANCELED: The Yuba-Sutter Food Bank’s annual “Evening at the Food Bank” fundraiser dinner has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
NOTICES
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. All proceeds will go toward their local children’s programs.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Marysville Info Center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville, will host a “Sweet Tea” event from 1-3 p.m. The event will include a silent auction, door prizes, music, food, goodies and tea. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased through the Marysville Art Club by calling 530-218-7065 or in person at the Info Center. All proceeds from the event will go towards building a fence around the building.
NOTICES
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)