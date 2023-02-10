TODAY
EVENTS
– Center Stage Productions – a youth theater group that caters to those 7-18 years olds – will hold an improv workshop to allow those involved to learn some new skills and perfect the ones they already have. Advanced registration is required. For more information, call Morgan at 530-713-5965, visit www.yubasutterarts.org or call 530-742-2787.
– As a part of the 143rd Bok Kai Festival, the year of the rabbit, a children’s tour, story and mask workshop is set for 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 11. A walking tour of Marysville Chinatown and the Bok Kai Temple will be open to anyone who comes to 226 1st Street in Chinatown. A $10 donation is accepted. For more information call Sue at 530-218-4070.
SUNDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Reel Book Society is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a virtual screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin. For more information or to sign up, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Daughters of Leisure (DOLS) will hold their monthly luncheon at Hillcrest catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Delores Dier at 530-742-2387.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Canceled: Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Standing Committee Meeting is rescheduled for 3:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors host a meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 14 at 915 8th Street, Marysville.
– Reclamation District in Meridian holds its regular meeting Tuesday at 2 p.m. at 6724 Progress Road.
– Sutter County Planning Commission hosts a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.