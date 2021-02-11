The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
– Our Lady of Lourdes will host their annual crab feed at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Avenue, Colusa, from 4:30-7:30 p.m Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be drive-thru and only pre-sale tickets will be sold. For a $50 donation, attendees will receive a dinner featuring cracked crab, beans, salad and bread. There will also be door prize drawings. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 458-8208 or visit www.theollschool.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a “Loving Out Loud” Valentine’s Eve reading at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Local readers will share writers of love, devotion, friendship and more.
– Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues is hosting a workshop on the documentary film “13th” at 5 p.m. via Zoom. This is the first in a series of four workshops on the film. This workshop will engage participants in an exploration and discussion of the challenges of systemic racial disparities that the movie brings to light. To join the virtual workshop, visit https://bit.ly/3tF8Aau.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
