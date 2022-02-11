TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “Oleanna” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Marysville Info Center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville, will host a “Sweet Tea” event from 1-3 p.m. The event will include a silent auction, door prizes, music, food, goodies and tea. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased through the Marysville Art Club by calling 530-218-7065 or in person at the Info Center. All proceeds from the event will go towards building a fence around the building.
NOTICES
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. All proceeds will go toward their local children’s programs.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on in the Yuba-Sutter community while sharing information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music.
– The Reel Book Society will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. for a book discussion. This is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss the books throughout the month and do a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Gone Girl.” To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
– The Acting Company presents, “Oleanna” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Marysville Info Center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville, will host a History Talks event entitled “The Sweethearts of Marysville,” from 1-3 p.m. Reservations cost $25 and include tea, snacks and raffle items. For more information or to register, call 530-740-2418.
– The Marysville Kiwanis Club will host a Super Bowl themed fundraiser at Krankin Hanks, 726 J St., Marysville, from 1:30-5:30 p.m. A meal featuring a three-point tri-tip sandwich and side will be served drive-thru or dine and an $18 donation is recommended. All proceeds will go towards children and community programming. For more information, call 530-415-0145.
NOTICES
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. All proceeds will go toward their local children’s programs.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
– The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will be meeting at 1 p.m. at 969 Plumas St., Yuba City. The group meets the second Monday of every month. For more information, call 701-0039.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Daughters of Leisure (DOLs) will hold their monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon costs $19.50 per person and reservations are required. The guest speaker will be Vivian Riley from “Sew in Piece Quilting”. For more information, call Mona Routzong at 530-218-7758.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
NOTICES
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. All proceeds will go toward their local children’s programs.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting via web conference, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)