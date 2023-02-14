TODAY
EVENTS
– The UCCE Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a native bee workshop in the conference room at Colusa Industrial Properties, 100 Sunrise Boulevard, Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. Attendees will learn about native bees and how to attract these native bees to their gardens. For more information, call 530-458-0570 or visit cecolusa.ucanr.edu.
– Yuba Sutter Youth Poet Laureate Salma Alfaqeeh will lead a group of teens through different poetry and literary adventures during the “WeWrite Youth Workshop.” Attendees will have a chance to share their knowledge and skills and listen to other teens talk about their processes. Workshops are free and are held at 624 E Street, Marysville, from 4-5 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Hub Camera Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E Street, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Meet with other photographers, have your photos critiqued by a judge and learn from other local photographers. Every other month workshops are also held to learn and share ideas and techniques. New members are always welcome but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Regional Housing Authority will host a regular meeting at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 15 at 420 Miles Avenue, Yuba City.
– Live Oak City Council holds its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak.
– Live Oak Unified School District holds its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb . 15 at 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– River Valley High School, in coordination with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, will host an art reception to showcase a wide range of artwork created by students, at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Democratic Club will have its monthly meeting by Zoom Feb.16, at 7 pm. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 530-415-3704, or visit our website at www.featherriverdemocrats.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Community Action Agency board meeting is set for 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, located at 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City. Contact Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 530-751-8555 or ysedc@ysedc.org for any questions.
– Williams Unified School District hosts a board meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at 260 11th Street, Williams
– Olivehurst Public Utility District holds its regular meeting Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue, Olivehurst.