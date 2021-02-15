The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a virtual walnut series from 9 a.m.-noon. Topics will include varieties, rootstocks, irrigation, nitrogen management, orchard recycling, pests, vertebrates, diseases and more. All walnut-related clientele will be able to participate for free due to the help from the event’s sponsor, the California Walnut Board. Registration ahead of the event is required. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3p1wM4g.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the meeting via web conference. Consistent with public health guidance for social distancing, seating will be available in the chambers. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 4 p.m. followed by the council’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meetings or to view the agendas, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 963 6829 4040.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public with limited seating available. Facial coverings are required. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 964 8886 7123 and password: 470390. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
– The Wheatland Union High School District board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– CANCELED: The Sutter Countywide Oversight Board meeting, which was previously scheduled for Feb. 9, was canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for May 19.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
