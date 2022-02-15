TODAY
EVENTS
– The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards will be presented during a livestream event available on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 6 p.m. The Northern California Region of Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers and are hosted locally by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. The Awards’ mission is to identify students with exceptional artistic and literary talent and present their remarkable work to the world through the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. The Awards give students opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication, and scholarships. In 2021, students across America entered nearly 230,000 original works in 28 different art and writing categories. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting has been continued to Wednesday, March 2 at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the City Council chambers, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– CANCELED: The Yuba City Youth Commission meeting has been canceled. A special meeting will be held March 1, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-4650.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– A “Let me call you sweetheart,” event will be held virtually from 10-11 a.m. The event will include a free virtual sing-along, dance-along, play-along Valentine Music Party made especially for grandparents and grandchildren ages six months through seven years of age. For more information or to register call Carla Shryock at 530-566-5085 or visit https://agentcarla.com/events. A Zoom link will be sent once registration is received.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency board will hold a meeting at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the College and Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org/board-meetings.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual special meeting/community workshop, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org/board-meetings.
