TODAY
EVENT
– River Valley High School, in coordination with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, will host an art reception to showcase a wide range of artwork created by students, at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Democratic Club will have its monthly meeting by Zoom Feb.16, at 7 pm. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 530-415-3704, or visit our website at www.featherriverdemocrats.org.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Yuba Sutter will meet Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. at Casa Lupe, 655 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City. If there are any questions please contact Marlene Plaxco Membership Chairman at 530-695-1821.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Community Action Agency board meeting is set for 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, located at 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City. Contact Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 530-751-8555 or ysedc@ysedc.org for any questions.
– Williams Unified School District hosts a board meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at 260 11th Street, Williams
– Olivehurst Public Utility District holds its regular meeting Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue, Olivehurst.
FRIDAY
EVENT
Tri-County Diversity will be highlighting super nintendo games on Feb. 17 as a part of its third Friday of the month 18 and up game night from 6-8 p.m. Everyone is welcome to bring games, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.
CLUB MEETING
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet in person every Friday at 5:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church located at 1390 Franklin Road Yuba City. For more information contact Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.