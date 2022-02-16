TODAY
EVENTS
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– A “Let me call you sweetheart,” event will be held virtually from 10-11 a.m. The event will include a free virtual sing-along, dance-along, play-along Valentine Music Party made especially for grandparents and grandchildren ages six months through seven years of age. For more information or to register call Carla Shryock at 530-566-5085 or visit https://agentcarla.com/events. A Zoom link will be sent once registration is received.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency board will hold a meeting at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the College and Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org/board-meetings.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual special meeting/community workshop, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org/board-meetings.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– SOLD OUT: The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host their 36th annual gala at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 6 p.m. The cocktail reception is an opportunity to honor and recognize chamber businesses for their achievements as well as individuals who have given countless hours of volunteer work in hopes of strengthening the local community and the Yuba-Sutter Chamber. For more information, visit www.yubasutterchamber.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
