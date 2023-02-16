TODAY
EVENT
– Tri County Diversity, at 201 D St Suite L., in Marysville, will be highlighting super nintendo games on Feb. 17 as a part of its third Friday of the month 18-and-up game night from 6-8 p.m. Everyone is welcome to bring games, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.
CLUB MEETING
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet in person every Friday at 5:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church located at 1390 Franklin Road Yuba City. For more information contact Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The 2023 Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow season begins with the Winter Pow Wow from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Tri-Counties Community Center, 1830 B St., Marysville. The Winter Pow Wow is, in part, a pre-emptive event to the more traditional Spring Pow Wow. The Spring Pow Wow is an annual, two-day long event that will be held at the Yuba Community College campus in Marysville starting on June 10.
– The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host their 37th annual gala at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Rd, Wheatland, starting at 6 p.m.
– A Northern California Region of Scholastic Art & Writing Awards ceremony, presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. These awards give students opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication and scholarships. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Our speaker will be Robert Summa, editor of Marysville's Appeal-Democrat and the Union in Grass Valley. Come learn about the importance of local journalism and the struggles facing newspapers in the modern era. Reservations are required, no drop-ins. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $20, which includes a brunch buffet, payable at the meeting. For information, contact Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com.