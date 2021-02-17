The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Poetry Square, hosted by poet-in-residence Diane Funston, will be at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Unified School District board will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency board will meet at 4 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercares.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District board of directors will have a special meeting at 6:45 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meetings or to view the agendas, visit www.opud.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Superintendent’s Office Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from noon-3:30 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalnt.org or call 893-5433.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a special observation and virtual presentation in honor of Japanese American Day of Remembrance at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The annual Day of Remembrance is in recognition of President FDR’s signing Executive Order 9066 and the subsequent incarceration of nearly 120,000 Japanese Americans. This will be a special observation and virtual presentation with guest speakers and a report on the recently created Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Site and Interpretive Center.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)