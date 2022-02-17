TODAY
EVENTS
– SOLD OUT: The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host their 36th annual gala at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 6 p.m. The cocktail reception is an opportunity to honor and recognize chamber businesses for their achievements as well as individuals who have given countless hours of volunteer work in hopes of strengthening the local community and the Yuba-Sutter Chamber. For more information, visit www.yubasutterchamber.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a virtual Day of Remembrance event on Feb. 19, a significant date for the Japanese American community and any American who cares about the preservation of civil liberties. On this day in 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which gave the U.S. Army the authority to remove civilians from the military zones established in Washington, Oregon, and California during WWII. This led to the forced removal and incarceration of some 120,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry. The program will feature background on the Arboga Assembly Center and presentations by a variety of guest speakers and will be live streamed on Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook or YouTube channel, starting at 10 a.m. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– The Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow will be held at the Marysville Youth and Community Center, 1830 B St., Marysville, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Pat Bennett at 530-749-6196 or email pbennett@mjusd.k12.ca.us.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. pandemic. Brunch will be provided and will include eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, toast, fruit salad, coffee and tea. Admission costs $20 and is payable at the door. Reservations are required. For more information, call 530-632-7052 or email gdcary1@yahoo.com.
