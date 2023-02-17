SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The 2023 Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow season begins with the Winter Pow Wow from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Tri-Counties Community Center, 1830 B St., Marysville. The Winter Pow Wow is, in part, a pre-emptive event to the more traditional Spring Pow Wow. The Spring Pow Wow is an annual, two-day long event that will be held at the Yuba Community College campus in Marysville starting on June 10.
– The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host their 37th annual gala at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Rd, Wheatland, starting at 6 p.m.
– A Northern California Region of Scholastic Art & Writing Awards ceremony, presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. These awards give students opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication and scholarships. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Our speaker will be Robert Summa, editor of Marysville's Appeal-Democrat and the Union in Grass Valley. Come learn about the importance of local journalism and the struggles facing newspapers in the modern era. Reservations are required, no drop-ins. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $20, which includes a brunch buffet, payable at the meeting. For information, contact Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com.
SUNDAY
In honor of Valentine's Day, Marysville native Nicole Cook will be hosting a special Vincent van Gogh themed paint night for couples at 6 p.m. Sunday at the WoodButcher, located at located at 301 C St. in Marysville. The goal is for each couple to create complimentary “his and her’s” paintings during the session. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older to join. Tickets cost $20 per person and can be reserved ahead of time by going to eventbrite at tinyurl.com/4d5yhzbb. All the needed supplies will be included, in addition to some complimentary snacks.
TUESDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee has a standing committee Meeting Feb. 21 at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
– Marysville City Council has a special meeting set for 5 p.m. Feb. 21 and regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. To join the special meeting visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81965405397. To join the regular meeting visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/82295897983.
– Yuba Water Agency has a board of directors meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 21 at 1220 F Street, Marysville.