TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a virtual Day of Remembrance event on Feb. 19, a significant date for the Japanese American community and any American who cares about the preservation of civil liberties. On this day in 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which gave the U.S. Army the authority to remove civilians from the military zones established in Washington, Oregon, and California during WWII. This led to the forced removal and incarceration of some 120,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry. The program will feature background on the Arboga Assembly Center and presentations by a variety of guest speakers and will be live streamed on Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook or YouTube channel, starting at 10 a.m. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– The Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow will be held at the Marysville Youth and Community Center, 1830 B St., Marysville, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Pat Bennett at 530-749-6196 or email pbennett@mjusd.k12.ca.us.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. pandemic. Brunch will be provided and will include eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, toast, fruit salad, coffee and tea. Admission costs $20 and is payable at the door. Reservations are required. For more information, call 530-632-7052 or email gdcary1@yahoo.com.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a virtual Presidential Poems reading to recognize Presidents Day. The event will begin with an opening message from Congressman John Garamendi followed by six poems read by the authors. The event will be live streamed on Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook or YouTube channel, starting at 10 a.m. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. There is no membership requirement and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. This month’s special guests will be Fiona Read, Project Manager for WestED and Shawntay Arroyo, YSAC Arts in Education Coordinator, who will be talking about the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion policies in education and the workplace.
– Sierra Central Credit Union, 1351 Harter Parkway, Yuba City, will host a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit www.donors.vitalant.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will host a special meeting/study session at 2:30 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 3 p.m. in the Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the district office board room, 1919 B St., Marysville, and via livestream. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will meet at 7 p.m. in the district board room, 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City, and via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Sutter Community Affordable Housing will have a meeting at noon at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City.
– The Child Care Planning Council of Yuba and Sutter counties will host a public hearing on Early Education and Child Care Needs from 1-2 p.m. virtually. For more information, visit www.childcareyubasutter.com..
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter Buttes Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, in the Flower Building. For more information, contact Libby at 530-673-5587 or libbyanneh2@aol.com.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
