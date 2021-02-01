The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The University of California Cooperative Extension in collaboration with the California Beef Council will offer an online Beef Quality Assurance Training and Certification from 5:30-7 p.m. The event is free and registration is required – to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32813.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting via web conference, due to COVID-19, however, consistent with public health guidelines for social distancing, seating will be available in the chamber. Facial coverings are required. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Reclamation District Number 784 board of trustees will meet at 10 a.m. The boardroom will not be open to the public, however, virtual and telephonic participation will be available. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.rd784.org.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place Feb. 16.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Farm Show Breakfast, presented by Rabo AgriFinance, will take place virtually at 8 a.m. The webinar is free to attend and those interested can register by visiting the upcoming events sections at www.csuchico.edu/ag or www.agleaders.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Poetry Hour: Notes From the Field will be at 5 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, nationally renowned poet and memoirist, in a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)