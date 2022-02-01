TODAY
EVENTS
– The 56th installment of the Colusa Farm Show will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Over 380 vendors will be onsite to showcase the latest farming techniques and equipment. People are advised to park at the fairgrounds or on side streets in the area, except on Eighth Street because it is a tow away zone. For more information, contact the Colusa Fairgrounds at 530-458-2641.
– The 20th annual Colusa Farm Show Rabo AgriFinance Breakfast will take place at Saint Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware St., Colusa, starting at 7 a.m. Tickets for the breakfast cost $50 and can be purchased by calling the College of Agriculture at 530-898-3737 or online at www.agleaders.org/colusa-farm-show-breakfast. All proceeds from the event go to the Chico State College of Agriculture and the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation. For more information, call DeForest at 530-898-3737 or sdeforest@csuchico.edu.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly board meeting in the Reclamation District office at 1138 Fourth St., Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m.
– The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofcolusa.org.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 8 a.m. For more information, call Council Secretary Liz Corniel at 530-749-6354.
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a board study meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 2:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Waste and Waterwaste Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose, an open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 742-2787.
– POSTPONED: The “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” event at the Yuba City Moose Lodge Family Center has been postponed until Feb. 17 and will be now be held virtually. For more information, call Carla Shryock at 530-566-5085 or visit https://agentcarla.com/events.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will hold their monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. Those interested in receiving the Zoom link should text or call 530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
