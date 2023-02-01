TODAY
EVENT
– This virtual open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
CLUB MEETING
Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having its monthly meeting by zoom Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the zoom link, please text or call 1-530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, will host a Gallery Reception featuring anchor artists Artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, Drew Sallee and George Unpingco showing their work, starting at 5 p.m. This month the anchor artist George Unpingco will be joined by guest artists Dean Hernandez and Steve Lim for a special show of long-time artist friends working in a variety of different mediums. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– NOTICE: The deadline for the annual Poetry Out Loud competition is Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m. and Yuba and Sutter students are encouraged to participate. Each participating student is required to choose a poem from a list of 1,000 titles, memorizes it and then presents it to the public. The winner from each county will move on to the California statewide competition and, if successful in winning, will receive a trip to Washington, DC to present their poem nationally. Locally, first through third place monetary awards will be given to each county’s top three presenters. For more information or to register, visit www.yubasutterarts.org or call 530-742-2787.
– Tri-County diversity will be out at the movies the first Friday of each month highlighting LGBTQIA2S+/diversity-themed events at 201 D Street Suite L in Marysville.
Donations support TCD YOUTH programming.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.