TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow will take place from noon to 6 p.m. The event will include drummers, dancers, a chance to learn about what happens at the pow wow and more. The event will not be open to the public, however, it will be livestreamed online on YouTube at https://bit.ly/37welOc and click “Live.” For more information, call 749-6196 or email pbennett@mjusd.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The St. Joseph Catholic Church Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Parish Hall, 702 C St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalnt.org or call 893-5433.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s All about the Arts Talk Show, hosted by David Read, Joe Moye and Tom Galvin, will be at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. This event offers people an opportunity to learn about arts and culture opportunities in the Yuba-Sutter community.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a Scholastic Art & Writing Regional Award Ceremony at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Some of this year’s local winners and samples of their work will be shared.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Artist’s Alchemy will be at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event is hosted by David Read or a guest host – people will have an opportunity to learn about the featured artist, what they do, where they’ve been and what they think about the state of the arts.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public with limited seating available. Facial coverings are required to be worn in public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatland.ca.gov.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) support group will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
