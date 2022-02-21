TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. This month’s special guests will be Fiona Read, Project Manager for WestED and Shawntay Arroyo, YSAC Arts in Education Coordinator, who will be talking about the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion policies in education and the workplace.
– Sierra Central Credit Union, 1351 Harter Parkway, Yuba City, will host a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit www.donors.vitalant.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will host a special meeting/study session at 2:30 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 3 p.m. in the Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the district office board room, 1919 B St., Marysville, and via livestream. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will meet at 7 p.m. in the district board room, 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City, and via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Sutter Community Affordable Housing will have a meeting at noon at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City.
– The Child Care Planning Council of Yuba and Sutter counties will host a public hearing on Early Education and Child Care Needs from 1-2 p.m. virtually. For more information, visit www.childcareyubasutter.com.
– The In Home Support Services Public Authority will hold a meeting in the Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter County Water Works District No. 1 Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter Buttes Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, in the Flower Building. For more information, contact Libby at 530-673-5587 or libbyanneh2@aol.com.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
WEDNESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
