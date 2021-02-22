The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Artist’s Alchemy will be at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event is hosted by David Read or a guest host – people will have an opportunity to learn about the featured artist, what they do, where they’ve been and what they think about the state of the arts.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public with limited seating available. Facial coverings are required to be worn in public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
– The Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatland.ca.gov.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) support group will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland High School and Community Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Wheatland Union High School gym, 1010 Wheatland Road. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalnt.org or call 893-5433.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host “Working with Ranchers: A Field Guide for Agencies and Nonprofits” from 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Topics to be discussed include basic ranch economics, general overview of ruminant nutrition and reproduction, matching the forage calendar with the production calendar, matching livestock genetics with the environment, capital costs and more. Registration costs $10 and the Zoom link will be provided upon registration. To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=33015.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a statewide Prune Day virtual event from 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Participants will be able to hear the latest information on research and extension activities related to prune production in California. Participation is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=33075.
– Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute at Adventist Health/Rideout is offering a virtual Heart Month presentation at 12:15 p.m. This virtual Heart Health presentation will feature the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute medical director, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Patrick Griffith, and two new Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute specialists. The presentation is open to the community but is limited to the first 100 guests. To access the event, visit https://bit.ly/37k8Hij.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
