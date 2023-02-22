TODAY
– The Alta California Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its regular luncheon meeting, beginning with a social hour at 11:15 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon. The featured speaker will be RADM Dawn Wyllie, U.S. Public Health Service (retired) who will discuss her career with the Indian Health Service. She worked as a family physician, consultant, passionate advocate, enthusiastic educator and mentor across "Indian Country," helping to address health disparities of American Indian and Alaska Native people. All currently serving, retired and former military officers are invited to attend. The event will be held at Carmine’s Brunch & Mimosa House, 229 Clark Ave. in Yuba City. The price of the buffet luncheon is $27 per person, payable at the door.
– First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission has a regular meeting set for 3:30 p.m. at 1114 Yuba Street. Ste 141, Marysville.
– Canceled: Public Works/Support Services Committee standing meeting has been rescheduled for March 9 at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a poetry event featuring Angela James and The Ladies of the Knight out of Sacramento, nationally known poet and author Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, Yuba Sutter Arts & Cultures Literary Artist in Residence Tom Galvin and Yuba Sutter’s Youth Poet Laureate Salma Alfaqeeh at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. During the event, pie will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet in person every Friday at 5:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church located at 1390 Franklin Road Yuba City. For more information contact Ellie S. 530-635-3507.