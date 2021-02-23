The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Wheatland High School and Community Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Wheatland Union High School gym, 1010 Wheatland Road. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalnt.org or call 893-5433.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host “Working with Ranchers: A Field Guide for Agencies and Nonprofits” from 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Topics to be discussed include basic ranch economics, general overview of ruminant nutrition and reproduction, matching the forage calendar with the production calendar, matching livestock genetics with the environment, capital costs and more. Registration costs $10 and the Zoom link will be provided upon registration. To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=33015.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a statewide Prune Day virtual event from 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Participants will be able to hear the latest information on research and extension activities related to prune production in California. Participation is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=33075.
– Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute at Adventist Health/Rideout is offering a virtual Heart Month presentation at 12:15 p.m. This virtual Heart Health presentation will feature the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute medical director, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Patrick Griffith, and two new Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute specialists. The presentation is open to the community but is limited to the first 100 guests. To access the event, visit https://bit.ly/37k8Hij. The meeting ID is 838 3410 7330 and the passcode is 184801.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–To celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month, there will be a “Sutter Smiles” drive-through event from 3-5 p.m. at 1531 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Sutter County families with children ages 0-5 can receive free dental supplies and resources. The event is hosted by the Sutter County Children and Families Commission and Public Health.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension and California Cling Peach Board will host a virtual California Cling Peach Day event from 9 a.m.-noon. Topics will include management of brown rot; powdery mildew; peach leaf curl; bacterial blast and canker diseases of peach in California; development of new cling peach varieties and regional test of new process peach selections effects of close tree spacing over 20 years and more. To view the agenda or to register, visit www.ucanr.edu/clingpeach.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.first5yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
