FRIDAY
EVENT
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a poetry event featuring Angela James and The Ladies of the Knight out of Sacramento, nationally known poet and author Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, Yuba Sutter Arts & Cultures Literary Artist in Residence Tom Galvin and Yuba Sutter’s Youth Poet Laureate Salma Alfaqeeh at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street,
Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. During the event, pie will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
CLUB MEETING
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet in person every Friday at 5:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church located at 1390 Franklin Road Yuba City. For more information contact Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The 143nd annual Marysville Bok Kai Parade will begin at the intersection of Sixth and D streets in Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. The festivities, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, will include vendors, dances, entertainment and more. For more information, visit www.bokkaiparade.com.
– The Yuba County Library will host a “Bok Kai Party” in the parking lot of the library, 303 Second Street, Marysville, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect to community resources, collect goodies, play games, create crafts and more. While the event will take place in the parking lot, the library will be closed to the public. For more information, call 530-749-7380.
– The Yuba City Moose Lodge will be hosting the annual Chili Cook-Off from 4-7 p.m. The Chili Cook-Off will benefit the American Cancer Society. One can purchase tickets at 205 S. Walton Ave, Yuba City. Tickets are $5 per person and kids 8 and under are admitted free. For more information, call Tara Croghan at 530-632-1460.