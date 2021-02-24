The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–To celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month, there will be a “Sutter Smiles” drive-through event from 3-5 p.m. at 1531 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Sutter County families with children ages 0-5 can receive free dental supplies and resources. The event is hosted by the Sutter County Children and Families Commission and Public Health.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension and California Cling Peach Board will host a virtual California Cling Peach Day event from 9 a.m.-noon. Topics will include management of brown rot; powdery mildew; peach leaf curl; bacterial blast and canker diseases of peach in California; development of new cling peach varieties and regional test of new process peach selections effects of close tree spacing over 20 years and more. To view the agenda or to register, visit www.ucanr.edu/clingpeach.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.first5yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)