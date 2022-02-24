TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Tom Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence, will host this program featuring singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 1 p.m.
– Our Lady of Lourdes School will host their annual crab feed at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Ave., Colusa, from 5:30-8 p.m. The dinner will include crab, enchiladas, salad, bread and dessert. Beer and wine will also be available and a live auction will be held. Admission is $65 per person or $120 per pair. Tables with seating for eight can also be purchased for $500 and includes two bottles of wine. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 458-8208 or visit https://tinyurl.com/2cbmkthk.
– The Yuba City Education Foundation will host the 12th annual Have a Heart for Kids 5K Walk/Run in the River Valley High School Football Stadium, starting at 9 a.m. Registration costs $25 for adults and $15 for children. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p96kuxc.
– A “Planning for a Successful Retirement,” webinar will be held via Zoom, starting at 10 a.m. This pre-retirement virtual event is designed specifically for anyone near retirement and presenters include Joanna Leong and Thu Doung, CalSTRS Benefit Counselors. The event is co-sponsored by Area II Division 53 of the California Retired Teachers Association (CalRTA), which represents Colusa, Sutter, and Yuba counties, and County Offices of Education in Areas I and II. For more information, email calrta24@comcast.net.
– The Yuba City Moose Lodge will host the annual Chili Cook-Off to benefit the Yuba-Suter American Cancer Society. Enjoy chili tasting, music, door prizes, children’s activities and more. Tickets can be purchased for $5 at the Yuba City Moose Lodge, 205 S. Walton Ave., Yuba City. Kids eight and under will be admitted for free. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, a contestant in the cook-off or for more ticket information, contact Tara Croghan at 530-632-1460.
– The Yuba Sutter Symphony’s Young Artist Showcase concert will be presented at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public but donations will be accepted. Those that attend will be required to wear a face mask.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)