TODAY
EVENTS
– The 143nd annual Marysville Bok Kai Parade will begin at the intersection of Sixth and D streets in Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. The festivities, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, will include vendors, dances, entertainment and more. For more information, visit www.bokkaiparade.com.
– The Yuba County Library will host a “Bok Kai Party” in the parking lot of the library, 303 Second Street, Marysville, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect to community resources, collect goodies, play games, create crafts and more. While the event will take place in the parking lot, the library will be closed to the public. For more information, call 530-749-7380.
– The Yuba City Moose Lodge will be hosting the annual Chili Cook-Off from 4-7 p.m. The Chili Cook-Off will benefit the American Cancer Society. One can purchase tickets at 205 S. Walton Ave, Yuba City. Tickets are $5 per person and kids 8 and under are admitted free. For more information, call Tara Croghan at 530-632-1460.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Bridal Show will be held at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, from noon to 4 p.m.. There will be cake and caterer samplings, door prizes, free wedding planning books, live fashion shows, dozens of exhibitors and more. Admission is $10 at the door. For more information, call 530-673-2200 or visit www.ysbridalshow.com.
– The Reel Book Society is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a virtual screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin. For more information or to sign up, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– A mandatory informational meeting for the 2nd annual Flash Film Festival will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. All information needed to participate in the festival will be reviewed. Filming for the festival is scheduled to take place March 10-12 and the films will be screened on March 25. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government has a standing meeting at 3:30 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at 915 8th Street, Marysville for its regular meeting.
– Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Safety Committee has a meeting set for 4 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue, Olivehurst.
– Olivehurst Public Utility District has a special meeting set for 3:30 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue, Olivehurst.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Take Off Pounds Sensibly has a weigh-in at 10 a.m. and meeting set for 11 a.m. at Yuba County Health and Human Services at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville.
For more information call 530-742-7013.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Friends for Survival is offering suicide loss support group monthly meetings the fourth Tuesday of each month. For time and location, call Friends for Survival at (916) 392-0664 or (800) 646-7322.