TODAY
EVENTS
– Tom Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence, will host this program featuring singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 1 p.m.
– Our Lady of Lourdes School will host their annual crab feed at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Ave., Colusa, from 5:30-8 p.m. The dinner will include crab, enchiladas, salad, bread and dessert. Beer and wine will also be available and a live auction will be held. Admission is $65 per person or $120 per pair. Tables with seating for eight can also be purchased for $500 and includes two bottles of wine. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 458-8208 or visit https://tinyurl.com/2cbmkthk.
– The Yuba City Education Foundation will host the 12th annual Have a Heart for Kids 5K Walk/Run in the River Valley High School Football Stadium, starting at 9 a.m. Registration costs $25 for adults and $15 for children. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p96kuxc.
– A “Planning for a Successful Retirement,” webinar will be held via Zoom, starting at 10 a.m. This pre-retirement virtual event is designed specifically for anyone near retirement and presenters include Joanna Leong and Thu Doung, CalSTRS Benefit Counselors. The event is co-sponsored by Area II Division 53 of the California Retired Teachers Association (CalRTA), which represents Colusa, Sutter, and Yuba counties, and County Offices of Education in Areas I and II. For more information, email calrta24@comcast.net.
– The Yuba City Moose Lodge will host the annual Chili Cook-Off to benefit the Yuba-Sutter American Cancer Society. Enjoy chili tasting, music, door prizes, children’s activities and more. Tickets can be purchased for $5 at the Yuba City Moose Lodge, 205 S. Walton Ave., Yuba City. Kids eight and under will be admitted for free. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, a contestant in the cook-off or for more ticket information, contact Tara Croghan at 530-632-1460.
– The Yuba Sutter Symphony’s Young Artist Showcase concert will be presented at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public but donations will be accepted. Those that attend will be required to wear a face mask.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Reel Book Society will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. for a movie screening. This is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss the books throughout the month and do a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Gone Girl.” To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– Hallwood 4-H will hold their monthly meeting at the Hallwood Nazarene Church, 2825 Highway 20, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. New youth members and adult volunteers are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 329-5565 or email renickh@hotmail.com.
– The Marysville Art Club will hold its monthly meeting luncheon at 420 10th St., Marysville. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. The cost of the lunch is $9. Membership costs $25 per year but non-members are welcome to attend the meeting. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information or to be added to the guest list, call 530- 218-7065.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Youth Commission will hold a special meeting at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-4650.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 530-458-0508.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting virtually, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City Youth Commission will hold a special meeting in the Butte Room at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women's Connection will hold their monthly luncheon in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The inclusive luncheon costs $18 and the public is welcome to attend. For more information, call Bettielou 530-674-3499 or Sue 530-300-6119.
