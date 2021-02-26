The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Yuba City Education Foundation’s annual “Have a Heart For Kids” run/walk will take place in a new format. Participants are encouraged to complete a 5K or another distance of their choosing in their neighborhood, on a treadmill or wherever, or do something else active. The foundation will offer the opportunity to join others virtually to support those in need in the community. Registration costs $25 for adults and $15 for youth. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3uhEKt5.
– Seva Selfless Service, a local nonprofit, will host a food bank event at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of 850 Gray Ave., Yuba City. Groceries will be served in a drive-through format for Yuba-Sutter families in need. For more information, call 218-1545.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Art Fix event will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. The event will feature a new theme each time – such as art, mixology, live music and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org. It costs $15 for each event or $50 to participate in all five.
– Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues is hosting a workshop on the documentary film “13th” at 5 p.m. via Zoom. This is the second in a series of four workshops on the film. This workshop will engage participants in an exploration and discussion of the challenges of systemic racial disparities that the movie brings to light. To join the virtual workshop, visit https://bit.ly/3tF8Aau.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host Solo Sessions at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature singers and songwriters from around the country.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
MONDAY
EVENTS
–The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. The guest speaker will be candidate for governor Doug Oso. There is no cost to attend and membership is not required. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, call Larry Virga at 755-4409.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Yuba City City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting via web conference, due to COVID-19, however, consistent with public health guidelines for social distancing, seating will be available in the chamber. Facial coverings are required. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
–The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 963 6829 4040.
– The Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority will meet at 2:30 p.m. in the board chambers at Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Ste. 109A, Marysville. The meeting will be accessible via Zoom by entering meeting ID: 946 1143 0542 and password: 712970.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) support group will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.