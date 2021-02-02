The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Colusa Farm Show Breakfast, presented by Rabo AgriFinance, will take place virtually at 8 a.m. The webinar is free to attend and those interested can register by visiting the upcoming events sections at www.csuchico.edu/ag or www.agleaders.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Poetry Hour: Notes From the Field will be at 5 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, nationally renowned poet and memoirist, in a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will have a special meeting at 7:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose will be hosted by Tom Galvin at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. This event offers an opportunity to bring their work and share if they would like or listen.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)