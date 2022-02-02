TODAY
EVENTS
– The 56th installment of the Colusa Farm Show will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Over 380 vendors will be onsite to showcase the latest farming techniques and equipment. People are advised to park at the fairgrounds or on side streets in the area, except on Eighth Street because it is a tow away zone. For more information, contact the Colusa Fairgrounds at 530-458-2641.
– Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose, an open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 742-2787.
– POSTPONED: The “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” event at the Yuba City Moose Lodge Family Center has been postponed until Feb. 17 and will be now be held virtually. For more information, call Carla Shryock at 530-566-5085 or visit https://agentcarla.com/events.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will hold their monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. Those interested in receiving the Zoom link should text or call 530-933-6208. There are membership openings in local district areas.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare,” will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. Director Joe Moye and his band of madcap men have weaved their way through all of Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and cocktails will be served before the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door as space allows. For more information, call 742-2787.
– The Acting Company presents, “Oleanna” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)