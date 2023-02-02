TODAY
EVENTS
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, will host a Gallery Reception featuring anchor artists Artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, Drew Sallee and George Unpingco showing their work, starting at 5 p.m. This month the anchor artist George Unpingco will be joined by guest artists Dean Hernandez and Steve Lim for a special show of long-time artist friends working in a variety of different mediums. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– NOTICE: The deadline for the annual Poetry Out Loud competition is Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m. and Yuba and Sutter students are encouraged to participate. Each participating student is required to choose a poem from a list of 1,000 titles, memorizes it and then presents it to the public. The winner from each county will move on to the California statewide competition and, if successful in winning, will receive a trip to Washington, DC to present their poem nationally. Locally, first through third place monetary awards will be given to each county’s top three presenters. For more information or to register, visit www.yubasutterarts.org or call 530-742-2787.
– Tri-County diversity will be out at the movies the first Friday of each month highlighting LGBTQIA2S+/diversity-themed events at 201 D Street Suite L in Marysville.
Donations support TCD YOUTH programming.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Rotary Club of Yuba City will host their 30th annual crab feed event at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City. A cocktail hour will start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. During the event, there will be live music by Kelly Twins Dueling Pianos. Tables, with seating for ten, are available for $900. For more information, contact Patrick Larrigan at 530-701-7711 or email plarrigan@yahoo.com.
– The Marysville Chinatown Open Market is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 1st and C Streets in Chinatown.
– First Saturday “Art Walk” join us at 11 a.m. at The Brick to discover historic Marysville.
There is a chance to enter into a drawing to win a $50 gift certificate.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts. For more information or to donate visit https://wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.