TODAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose will be hosted by Tom Galvin at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. This event offers an opportunity to bring their work and share if they would like or listen.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Police Department will host its monthly prescription drug drive-through drop-off event from 9-11 a.m. at the Senior Center in the back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. This is a drive-through drop-off event where people can turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal. No liquids or needles. Medication can be left in the original container or inside a ziplock bag.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
