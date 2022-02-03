TODAY
EVENTS
– “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare,” will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. Director Joe Moye and his band of madcap men have weaved their way through all of Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and cocktails will be served before the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door as space allows. For more information, call 742-2787.
– The Acting Company presents, “Oleanna” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Rotary Club of Yuba City will host the 29th annual Crab Feed at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The event will feature a silent auction, dessert auction, no-host bar and all-you-can-eat cracked crab. All proceeds will be used for youth scholarships, community improvement projects and local events. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.rotarycrabfeed.com.
NOTICES
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. All proceeds will go toward their local children’s programs.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)