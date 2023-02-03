TODAY
EVENTS
– The Rotary Club of Yuba City will host their 30th annual crab feed event at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City. A cocktail hour will start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. During the event, there will be live music by Kelly Twins Dueling Pianos. Tables, with seating for ten, are available for $900. For more information, contact Patrick Larrigan at 530-701-7711 or email plarrigan@yahoo.com.
The Marysville Chinatown Open Market is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 1st and C Streets in Marysville Chinatown.
– First Saturday “Art Walk” join us at 11 a.m. at The Brick to discover historic Marysville.
There is a chance to enter into a drawing to win a $50 gift certificate.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts. For more information or to donate visit https://wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
MONDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots is hosting 3rd District Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) as their guest speaker at their next meeting. Each of the Feather River Tea Party Patriots meetings begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church at 445 B Street in Yuba City.
Everyone is welcome. Contact Larry or Carla at 530-755-4409 for more information.
– The Historic Marysville Art Club kicks off its month’s meetings schedule Feb. 6 at noon at 420 10th Street, with guest speaker Gordon Tom, a historian for Marysville Chinatown.
A catered lunch will be served from China Moon.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– The 58th installment of the Colusa Farm Show will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Over 380 vendors will be onsite to showcase the latest farming techniques and equipment. People are advised to park at the fairgrounds or on side streets in the area, except on Eighth Street because it is a tow away zone. For more information, contact the Colusa Fairgrounds at 530-458-2641.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women's Connection monthly luncheon will meet at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The luncheon is $21inclusive. The Theme is "Songs of Love" featuring guest speaker Carole Brewer singing a medley from the musical South Pacific. Carole is an author and singer and will be sharing her heartfelt story with warmth and humor. Everyone is invited. The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women's Connection meets monthly, the first Tuesday of every month. Please call Bettielou 674-3499 or 649-5398, or Sue 300-6119 for more information.
– Sutter Health and Welfare Committee has a standing committee meeting set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, suite A, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees special meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at 260 11th Street, Williams.
– Yuba City City Council has its regular meeting set for 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Outing has a breakfast meeting at 9 a.. Feb. 7 at Dancing Tomato in Yuba City. If there are any questions please contact Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Yuba Water Agency has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 7 at 1220 F Street, Marysville.