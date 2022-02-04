TODAY
EVENTS
– The Rotary Club of Yuba City will host the 29th annual Crab Feed at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The event will feature a silent auction, dessert auction, no-host bar and all-you-can-eat cracked crab. All proceeds will be used for youth scholarships, community improvement projects and local events. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.rotarycrabfeed.com.
– “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare,” will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. Director Joe Moye and his band of madcap men have weaved their way through all of Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and cocktails will be served before the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door as space allows. For more information, call 742-2787.
– The Acting Company presents, “Oleanna” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B St., Yuba City. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
NOTICES
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. All proceeds will go toward their local children’s programs.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
NOTICES
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. There is no membership requirement and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409.
– The Marysville Art Club will hold its monthly meeting luncheon at 420 10th St., Marysville. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. The cost of the lunch is $9. Membership costs $25 per year but non-members are welcome to attend the meeting. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information or to be added to the guest list, call 530- 218-7065.
NOTICES
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– The local Poetry Out Loud competition will be livestreamed on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 6 p.m. This is a nationwide event that local high school students participate in each year. Students choose a poem from a list of 1,000 titles, memorize them and then present them to the public, albeit virtually this year. The winner from each county will move on to the California State Poetry Out Loud Competition and, if successful, they will receive a trip to Washington DC to present their poem nationally. Locally, first through third place awards are given to each county’s top three presenters. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in the College & Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian, starting at 2 p.m.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
NOTICES
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)