The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
– The Maxwell Fire Protection District will host a drive-through crab feed at the station, 231 Oak St., Maxwell, starting at 1 p.m. A raffle and auction will also be held. Auction bidding will be open until Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. and items can be viewed at https://app.bidbeacon.com/invite/#73EEWY. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $20 at http://rafflecreator.com/pages/45534/maxwell-fire-department-crab-feed. For more information, call 438-2320.
– RESCHEDULED: “A Colusa County Play,” hosted by the Stonyrose Heritage Society, has been rescheduled for May 8.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s All about the Arts Talk Show, hosted by David Read, Joe Moye and Tom Galvin, will be at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. This event offers people an opportunity to learn about arts and culture opportunities in the Yuba-Sutter community.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District board of trustees will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Artist’s Alchemy will be at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event is hosted by David Read or a guest host – people will have an opportunity to learn about the featured artist, what they do, where they’ve been and what they think about the state of the arts.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
– The Colusa Community Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 2-6 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433 or visit https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa and enter the Blood Drive Cod: SMFM012. For more information, call 933-0606.
– The Nature Conservancy, in partnership with the Colusa Groundwater Authority, will host a virtual workshop to provide more information about the 2021 Groundwater Recharge Incentive Program. The meeting will begin with a half hour presentation about the program at 11 a.m., followed by an informal question and answer session from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Those interested in attending the Zoom meeting can do so by visiting https://tnc.zoom.us/j/98305529168. For more information, contact Julia Barfield at 916-449-2852, email jbarfield@tnc.org or visit https://colusagroundwater.org/projects/.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. Board of supervisors meetings will be open to the public with limited seating available – the state mandates that facial coverings be worn in public gatherings. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Reclamation District Number 1660 board of trustees will meet at 2 p.m. at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
