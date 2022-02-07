TODAY
EVENTS
– The local Poetry Out Loud competition will be livestreamed on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 6 p.m. This is a nationwide event that local high school students participate in each year. Students choose a poem from a list of 1,000 titles, memorize them and then present them to the public, albeit virtually this year. The winner from each county will move on to the California State Poetry Out Loud Competition and, if successful, they will receive a trip to Washington DC to present their poem nationally. Locally, first through third place awards are given to each county’s top three presenters. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in the College & Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian, starting at 2 p.m.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org/agendas.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
NOTICES
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. All proceeds will go toward their local children’s programs.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
– Sutter County One Stop will host a Construction and Union Job Fair at Boyd Hall, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until noon. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet face-to face with hiring managers and decision makers. Local unions will also be in attendance so individuals can learn how to obtain the skills and training needed for these occupations. Those interested in attending can register at https://tinyurl.com/p8fvyf5b. For more information, call 530-822-5120.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting via teleconference, starting at 1 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Feather River West Levee Financing Authority Board of Directors will hold a meeting via teleconference, starting at 2 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the conference room at the Colusa County Office of Education, 345 Fifth St., Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Sutter Cemetery District Board will hold a meeting in the administration building at the cemetery, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter, starting at 8:30 a.m.
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the Media Center, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Hub Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E St., Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Hub Club is a fun place to meet area photographers, talk about various techniques and equipment and if you like, learn to have your photos critiqued by a judge. New members are always welcome.
NOTICES
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. All proceeds will go toward their local children’s programs.
