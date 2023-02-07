TODAY
EVENTS
– The 58th installment of the Colusa Farm Show will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Over 380 vendors will be onsite to showcase the latest farming techniques and equipment. People are advised to park at the fairgrounds or on side streets in the area, except on Eighth Street because it is a tow away zone. For more information, contact the Colusa Fairgrounds at 530-458-2641.
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in “Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field,” a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host its 14th annual Poetry Out Loud event for Sutter County students at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. Each participating student is required to choose a poem from a list of 1,000 titles, memorizes it and then presents it to the public. The winner from each county will move on to the California statewide competition and, if successful in winning, will receive a trip to Washington, DC to present their poem nationally. Locally, first through third place monetary awards will be given to each county’s top three presenters. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Pizza will be served. For more information or to register, visit www.yubasutterarts.org or call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Education Regular Meeting is set for 4 p.m. Feb. 8 at the large conference room at 345 5th Street, Colusa.
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors meeting is Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. at the City of Yuba City Council Chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd.
– Sutter County Board of Education will meet for its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office located at 970 Klamath Lane in Yuba City.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa County Office of Education will host an “on-the-spot” hiring event at the Colusa Scout Cabin, 901 Parkhill Street, Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to apply for substitute and permanent positions at competitive wages. Walk-ins are welcome but those interested in attending can pre-register online at www.EdJoin.com. For more information, call 530-458-0350 or email hr@ccoe.net.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host its 14th annual Poetry Out Loud event for Yuba County students at 624 E Street, Marysville, starting at 5 p.m. Each participating student is required to choose a poem from a list of 1,000 titles, memorizes it and then presents it to the public. The winner from each county will move on to the California statewide competition and, if successful in winning, will receive a trip to Washington, DC to present their poem nationally. Locally, first through third place monetary awards will be given to each county’s top three presenters. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Pizza will be served. For more information or to register, visit www.yubasutterarts.org or call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Public Works/Support Services Committee has a standing meeting set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board is set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City. All meetings will be held at the same location: YCCD Woodland Community College, 2300 E. Gibson Road, Room 800, Woodland.