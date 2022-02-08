TODAY
EVENTS
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
– Sutter County One Stop will host a Construction and Union Job Fair at Boyd Hall, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until noon. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet face-to face with hiring managers and decision makers. Local unions will also be in attendance so individuals can learn how to obtain the skills and training needed for these occupations. Those interested in attending can register at https://tinyurl.com/p8fvyf5b. For more information, call 530-822-5120.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting via teleconference, starting at 1 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Feather River West Levee Financing Authority Board of Directors will hold a meeting via teleconference, starting at 2 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the conference room at the Colusa County Office of Education, 345 Fifth St., Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Sutter Cemetery District Board will hold a meeting in the administration building at the cemetery, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter, starting at 8:30 a.m.
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the Media Center, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Hub Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E St., Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Hub Club is a fun place to meet area photographers, talk about various techniques and equipment and if you like, learn to have your photos critiqued by a judge. New members are always welcome.
NOTICES
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. All proceeds will go toward their local children’s programs.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.YCCD.edu.
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The California Retired Teachers of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties will host a luncheon at the Moose Lodge, 205 S. Walton Ave., Yuba City, starting at 11:30 a.m. This month’s guest speaker will be Yuba County Superintendent Dr. Francisco Reveles. For more information, call Gail Hanlin at 530-300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at 530 742-3325.
NOTICES
